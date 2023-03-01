The Irish American Heritage Museum is hosting its annual Irish Baking Competition on March 3, followed by the Annual Sweat-er Run on March 4.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since 1991, March has been designated Irish Heritage Month to recognize the contributions Irish immigrants and their descendants made to the U.S. To kick off celebrations, the Irish American Heritage Museum is hosting a weekend of fun activities at their location at 21 Quackenbush Square.

On March 3, bakers can submit their bread and cakes for the annual Irish Baking Competition. In addition to the Maureen Farrell McCarthy Non-Traditional Family Style Soda Bread competition, competitors can also submit their own porter cakes in the Peter Desmond Irish Porter Cake competition.

The entry fee is $10, and all bakers must complete the recipe form in the entry packet. Two breads are required and one porter cake. Drop off your entries at the Museum on Friday, March 3 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Judges will announce the winners at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, after the Annual Sweat-er Run. For more information, click here.

On March 4, the Annual Sweat-er Run will begin at 10:30 a.m. The route will begin and end at Quackenbush Square and incorporate the recently opened Skywalk. Each runner will receive a free entrance gift. There will be food trucks and entertainment at the museum after the run. To register, click here.