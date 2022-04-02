WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schools across a number of counties in the North Country are having a difficult time recruiting teachers, as well as other staff. Warren-Saratoga-Washington-Hamilton-Essex (WSWHE) BOCES is holding a job fair next week to try and fill the gap.
On Wednesday, April 6, WSWHE BOCES will welcome in guests to hear about openings at schools across 12 area school distrists. The openings therein cover a wide range, from administrative staff members and teachers to different types of support staff. That includes everything from bus drivers and custodial staff to cafeteria workers. And, despite the BOCES chapter’s centralization, the problem is far from limited to just five counties.
“As recently as last week, a school district in Rensselaer County had to cancel classes due to a bus driver shortage,” said Turnia Parker, WSWHE BOCES Assistant Superintendent for Educational and Support Programs. “Districts in our service area have also been directly impacted by the bus driver shortage. We have seen superintendents stepping in to transport students in more rural districts. We have also seen building principals substituting for teachers while they are out.”
The problem is statewide, and bigger onward from there. Data from New York State United Teachers reports a 53% decrease in enrollment in New York State teacher education programs since 2009. Meanwhile, the New York State Teacher Retirement System projects that roughly one-third of all teachers within the state could retire over the next five years.
Registration can be found online. The Regional Schools Job Fair includes openings in the following positions:
