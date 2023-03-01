ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two games are scheduled to expire this month from the New York Lottery. Lady Luck Doubler, game number 1487, will expire on Wednesday, March 1, and Bacon!, game number 1494, will expire on Wednesday, March 15.

The New York State Lottery says no one will be able to cash or claim tickets for these games after their respective expiration dates. The New York State Lottery has contributed $3.6B in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who is, can call the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text 467369. Standard text rates may apply.