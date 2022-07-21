UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with burglary after an incident that allegedly took place at the beginning of July.

According to police, in early July, Officers were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of Jay Street regarding a burglary that had taken place. The victims stated that electronics, jewelry, and an undisclosed amount of money were allegedly stolen while they were not home. Surveillance footage from the scene was found by an investigator with the Burglary Unit and an image of the potential suspect was distributed throughout the UPD.

An unidentified 16-year-old juvenile male from Utica was allegedly recognized by a UPD Patrol Officer, who was later able to make a positive I.D. On July 20th, the juvenile was found and taken into custody without incident by the Patrol Division.

The juvenile’s identity will not be released at this time, but he was ultimately charged with the following:

Burglary in the Second Degree

Petit Larceny

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and that additional charges are expected to be filed associated with other crimes to which the juvenile is allegedly connected.