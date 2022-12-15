UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department says that two men in Utica were involved in an accidental shooting incident on Mary Street on December 15th which resulted in one of them getting hit in the face.

Around 1:40 am on Thursday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1300 block of Mary Street after receiving reports of gunfire. On the scene, they found a witness and a man with a gunshot wound in the ear and needing medical attention.

The victim was quickly taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment, and an interview with the witness was conducted on the scene.

Police say the witness on the scene allegedly provided contradictory information as to what the victim stated. Ultimately, officers learned that while handling a .22 caliber firearm, it allegedly accidentally discharged, striking the victim in the face.

.22 Caliber Firearm

A search of the home was conducted, allegedly resulting in officers finding a .22 caliber firearm.

Michael Durso age 51 of Utica, was then arrested and charged with the following: