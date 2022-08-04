UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On August 4th, the Utica Police Department reported a fight that took on August 3rd in Utica has led to the apprehension of a shooting suspect that took place on July 23rd.

According to police, on Thursday, officers arrived at Deborah Drive shortly after a fight had taken place, involving, 23-year-old Idris Brown of Utica, who was the suspect in the July 23rd shooting. Brown had already fled the scene before police had arrived, but a description of his vehicle was obtained by witnesses.

Later, officers pulled Brown over on Pleasant Street and took him into custody without incident.

23-year-old Idris Brown of Utica has been arrested for the following: