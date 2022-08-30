UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that two teenagers have been charged with burglary for an incident that took place on August, 25.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, officers arrived at the 1300 block of Bleeker Street to investigate a burglary in progress. On the scene, they found two individuals who would later be identified as a 15 and a 17-year-old juvenile.

The two teens, who will remain unidentified at this time, were then taken into custody without incident. During further investigation, officers found a broken window they believed was broken with a rock and which they presume was their point of entry into the residence. The building also had access to a commercial establishment, which also appeared to have draws opened and gone through.

After being taken to the Utica Police Department, an investigator with the Juvenile Aid Unit was then assigned the case. The two juveniles were then both charged with the following:

Burglary in the Second Degree

Petit Larceny

Their cases are scheduled to proceed through the Oneida County Family Court system.