UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th.

According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.

The Oneida County Underwater Search and Rescue Team was called on the scene and conducted an extensive search of both above and below the water for Pwa until dark on Wednesday, July 27th, and then resumed on Thursday, July 28th, with no results.

On Friday, July 29th, with the help of drones and UTVs, members of the Utica Police Department conducted more searches on land for several miles east of the location where Pwa was seen entering the water. Additionally, the DEC was called in to assist in the search above the water on the Mohawk River.

Currently, the search is still ongoing, and updates will be released as available. Eyewitness News will continue to bring you new information as it is released.