UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department says a man was shot in the leg at Oneida Square in Utica on December 6th and they are asking the public for any information they may have to help with their investigation.

According to police, around 7:20 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at Oneida Square to investigate reports of shots being fired in the area. On the scene, they found multiple fired bullet casings on the sidewalk. A bystander then stated that an individual had been shot and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Later at St. Luke’s, the victim told police they were standing on the sidewalk when two individuals suddenly approached them and allegedly began shooting, striking them once in the leg.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.