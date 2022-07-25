UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on July 24th and is asking the public for their assistance.

According to police, at around 5:45 am on Sunday, officers arrived at the 1200 block of Noyes Street after reports of a shooting. On the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper arm. They learned that the victim and his family were home when they allegedly saw an unidentified individual trying to break into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. When they went outside to confront this person, the suspect allegedly took out a handgun from a book and fired a single bullet in their direction, which hit the victim in the arm.

The suspect then ran west on Noyes Street and then south on one of the adjacent streets.

The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to locate the suspect on any nearby surveillance footage.

If you may have any information about the incident, please contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.