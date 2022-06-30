UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that an arrest has been made in an attempted robbery that occurred at the Citizen Bank on N. Genesee Street in Utica on June 29th.

According to police, around 4:10 pm on Wednesday, 31-year-old Danielle Hendricks of Utica allegedly entered the Citizens Bank and handed the bank teller a note that demanded they give her an undisclosed amount of money. But the bank employees refused Hendricks’ demands, causing her to then flee from the bank toward Wurz Ave.

After the incident, the Utica Police Department was notified of what happened and began their investigation. Hendricks was allegedly recognized by many customers of the bank that day who claim they witnessed the attempted robbery. With this information, investigators issued a ‘Be on the Lookout’ or BOLO to find Hendricks.

On June 30th, 2022, Hendricks was allegedly found by an investigator with the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at a residence on the 1200 block of Kemble Street in Utica and taken into custody without incident.

She was then taken to the Utica Police Department and charged with the following: