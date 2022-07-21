UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man and a 3-year-old girl have been injured in a firework accident that took place on July 20th.

Around 10:15 pm on Wednesday, personnel with the Utica Police Department and Utica Fire Department arrived at a home on the 300 block of Rutger Street regarding two people that were injured in a fireworks accident.

On the scene, they found a 32-year-old man and a three-year-old girl, both with burn wounds. Both were given immediate aid and were then taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for further treatment. The girl suffered injuries on her face and chest but was considered minor. She is not expected to have any permanent damage. The man suffered very severe burns to his hands and body. It is reported that he will survive the ordeal, but he is going to require “extensive medical treatment” in the future.

The investigation is still ongoing. The identity of the man involved is not being released at this time and there is currently no known connection to the homemade firework device that was found in Rome on Thursday, July 21st. However, a criminal investigation has been instituted by the Patrol Division.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.