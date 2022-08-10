UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has identified the victim in the Tuesday, August 9th fatal vehicle accident.

29-year-old Quadre Deberry of Utica died of his injuries at St. Elizbeth’s Hospital on Tuesday, August 9th.

19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is still reported to be in critical condition.

The Utica Police Department is still investigating the cause of the accident and asks that the public keeps Quadre’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.