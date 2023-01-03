UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a shooting that occurred on Seymour Ave on January 2nd has left one man dead and another in critical condition.

According to police, around 10:35 pm on Monday, officers who were already on the scene of another unrelated incident heard multiple gunshots in the area around the 1200 block of Seymour Ave.

When they responded to the scene, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. The Utica Fire Department responded to assist with treatment and then transported both victims to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for further emergency care.

Police say the victim’s name and other information regarding the incident will be released later today. What is currently known is that one male victim suffered from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and underwent emergency surgery. He is now reported to be in critical condition and will likely require further surgeries.

A second male victim also suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transferred to a hospital in Syracuse and died from his injuries.

If you have any information regarding the shooting you can call the Utica Police at 315-735-3301. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.