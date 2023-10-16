FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Four men from northern New York, two of whom lost their lives, have been identified as being involved in the fatal fire in the Town of Forestport early Saturday morning. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce Siergieny, 64 from Queensbury, NY, and Michael Hastings, 63 from Fort Edward, NY, suffered burns in the fire that destroyed the hunting camp. Siergieny was taken to St Elizabeth Hospital in Utica. Hastings was taken by helicopter to the burn unit at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Found inside the burned-out camp were Joseph Funk, 64 of Gansevoort, NY, and Thomas Dingmon, 78 of Middle Grove, NY. Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Oneida County Sheriff reports that two people were killed in a structure fire overnight in the Town of Forestport. At about 1:23 A.M., a call came for the Forestport Fire Department and the Oneida County Sheriffs about a camp on fire on Nichols Mills Road.

Two men had made it out of camp, that was fully involved in flames and went to a nearby home to get help. First responders learned that there were two others still inside the camp. They were found and pronounced deceased. The other two, who made it out of the fire, were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital with burns.

Investigators are working to identify the two victims and notify their next of kin. They are also investigating the cause of the fire.