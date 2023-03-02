NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital after a reported stabbing at the Candlewood Suites on South Bay Road in North Syracuse.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell us the call was made at 12:27 a.m. Thursday.

According to New York State Police, when they arrived at the scene they discovered a 32-year-old woman with stab wounds to the back and a cut to her head.

The wounds were non-life threatening, and she was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.

During the investigation, it was determined the victim was in a physical domestic incident with her husband when she was stabbed inside their hotel room.

Troopers arrested Daniel S. Wagner, age 28 for Assault 2nd degree, a class “D” felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Wagner was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await arraignment.