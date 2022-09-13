UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica.

Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the street in front of his home at 1601 Nielsen Street. Litts was armed with a knife. The interaction between Litts and the officers responding to the scene escalated to the point where the officers used force. Litts died at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a result of gunshot wounds.

Under New York State law, all officer-involved shootings are investigated by the state’s Attorney General’s Office. Investigators from the A.G.’s office were at the scene of the incident Tuesday morning. Utica Police are also conducting an investigation of their own as is the procedure for officer-involved shootings in the city. Both of those investigations are ongoing.