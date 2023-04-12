Tuesday night, April 12, Nathaniel L. Perry, who is 22 years old lives in the Town of West Monroe, was arrested in relation to Tuesday morning’s shooting in the Town of Hastings. Perry was charged with Assault in the first degree and Criminal Use of a Firearm in the first degree, both class B Felonies..

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff confirms one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, after a dispute led to an early morning shooting.

The 22-year-old man was shot on East River Road in Oswego County just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff says the man was shot, then made it over the bridge into Onondaga County.

Police were working the scene in the area near the Waterfront Tavern in Brewerton, a popular restaurant on Route 11.

The sheriff says the shooting did not happen there, but detectives were in that area looking for evidence.