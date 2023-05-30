UPDATE: The Manlius Police have released that all four baby swans have been found, and are currently in the care of a biologist.

Police also discovered from this investigation that the mother swan, Faye, was killed over the weekend.

Tips helped police find two of the babies at a business in Shop City Plaza in the Town of Salina, and the other two were located at a home in the city of Syracuse.

Currently, the Manlius Police have a 16-year-old from the city of Syracuse in custody.

The investigation is on-going.

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius Police need your help.

The village’s female swan, Faye, and her four cygnets in the swan pond are missing.

Police said they were last seen Saturday morning May 27 during their feeding.

Officers are investigating and reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

If you saw anything or have any information that could help, you’re urged to call Manlius Police at 315-682-8673.