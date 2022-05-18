POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A crash closed all lanes on the Mid-Hudson Bridge around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both eastbound and westbound traffic was blocked for several hours.

As of 10:15 a.m., all traffic has resumed. There are still delays in the area, however, so it is best for motorists to find other routes.

If you have any pictures or videos from the scene of the crash, you can send them to news@news10.com. For the latest traffic trends across the Capital Region, check out our traffic page online.