A Newfane man was transported to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Grafton.

Ronald Underwood, 28, was driving south on Townshend Road just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. Vermont State Police say he lost control of his pickup truck near Wyman Hill Road, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on. Underwood was thrown from the truck; troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt. A helicopter flew him to DHMC for treatment.

On Monday, Vermont State Police were notified that Underwood had succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say they’ll make more information available as they look into what happened. However, they’re asking potential witnesses to call the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600.