UPDATE: One dead, another in critical condition after an early Saturday morning shooting in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police has told NewsChannel 9 that one man is dead and another one is in critical condition after a shooting in Fulton around 1 a.m.

Police, who are investigating this as a homicide, arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired at 610 Rochester St. and found two men with gunshot wounds. According to police, Aaron A. Smith, 41, who lived at the residence, died from a single gunshot wound. The other, a 41-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds, is in critical condition.

The shooting appears to be a targeted incident and no danger to the community, the police say.

Individuals with any information or surveillance video in the area of the shooting are being asked to contact the Fulton Police Department at 315-598-2007.