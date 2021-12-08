SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — UPDATE (9:02 p.m.) The Syracuse Fire Department issued an official press release regarding the fire. The details are below.



The Syracuse Fire Department was called to Destiny USA today for a possible structure fire at 6:37 p.m. Units were on the scene within 3 minutes. According to the Syracuse Fire Department, incident commanders immediately requested mall security for a building evacuation. The volume of smoke prompted a second alarm assignment, which brought more than 50 firefighters to the scene.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, Firefighters gained access to the roof via interior stairwells and a 110′ ladder truck. There, firefighters discovered a large piece of roofing material on fire. It took more than 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Although there was a light smoke condition inside the mall, the bulk of the fire was limited to the roof, the Syracuse Fire Department stated.

No injuries were reported.

During the fire, several people attempting to drive away ran over sections of fire hose. Two nearby fire hydrants were also found to be inoperable. The broken hydrants did not impact the operation, says the Syracuse Fire Department.

The Syracuse Fire Department would like to remind you that when a fire alarm activates, you should quickly and calmly proceed to the nearest exit. When you are near a fire scene, do not drive over the fire hose. Doing so can damage or destroy the hose, jeopardizing the operation.

UPDATE (8:20 p.m) Destiny USA provided NewsChannel 9 with this statement:

The safety of our tenants and guests is one of our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution and at the direction of the Syracuse Fire Department, Destiny USA was evacuated this evening to investigate reports of smoke coming from near one of our tenant spaces. The building continues to be closed for the time being until the incident is investigated and deemed safe to re-open by the Syracuse Fire Department. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our tenants and guests for their cooperation.

Onondaga County 911 reports that the roof above the Cheesecake Factory at Destiny USA is on fire.

Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out just after 6:30 Tuesday evening.

We’ve also learned the mall is being evacuated.

Multiple fire crews are currently on the scene.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.