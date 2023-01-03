UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the victim’s identity from the Seymour Ave shooting that occurred on January 2nd.

According to police, 25-year-old William Morris of Utica was killed from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting on Seymour Ave in Utica on Monday Night.

Around 10:35 pm on Monday, officers who were already on the scene of another unrelated incident heard multiple gunshots in the area around the 1200 block of Seymour Ave.

When they responded to the scene, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. The Utica Fire Department responded to assist with treatment and then transported both victims to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for further emergency care.

A still unidentified male victim was shot in his abdomen and underwent emergency surgery. He is now reported to be in critical condition and will likely require further surgeries.

Morris also suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transferred to a hospital in Syracuse and died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation is active and are continuing to canvas the area for witnesses and surveillance video. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

