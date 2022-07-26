CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim of the Camden fire that took place on Monday, July 25th.

35-year-old Brittany Jones was a resident of the home and was found deceased by emergency responders on the scene.

Authorities say that the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the cause is still unknown, and the incident is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

