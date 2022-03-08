Update (March 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.) — The City of Oswego Fire Department provided an update this morning about the fire that happened Monday night at Centerpointe Apartments on Maple Street.

The Oswego Fire Department say they were alerted to the fire around 8:30 p.m. after a bystander noticed flames from the street. The fire department says that they encountered winds around 30 mph when they arrived, which were pushing the flames through the attic of the building.

Immediately, firefighters tried to control the flames at the apartment until rescuers could clear the six units that spanned across three floors. They report that two people were assisted from the apartment and one person was treated for smoke inhalation at Oswego Hospital.

The Oswego Fire Department also shared that many departments and agencies assisted with the fire:

Oswego City Police Department

Fulton Fire Department

Scriba Fire Department

Novelis Firefighters

U.S. Border Patrol

Oswego County Fire Coordinators Office

Oswego County E-911

Minetto Fire Department

NY State Fire Investigators

National Grid

The Oswego Fire Department says that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call investigators at (315) 342-8120.

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been pulled from a structure fire at Centerpointe Apartments in Oswego, according to Oswego FD. The Oswego fire chief says no injuries have been reported at this time.

Oswego FD responded to a call of a multi-family building fire at 8:37 p.m. and is currently still working to extinguish the flames. Oswego FD says high winds are driving the fire.

The fire department is asking all people to avoid the area of 329 Maple St. until further notice.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 9 will update with more details as they become available.