UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the victim of the dirt bike accident that occurred on Sunday, July 24th.

33-year-old Edwin Ayuso of Utica was killed in a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Eagle Street and West Street in Utica.

Police say that the investigation and reconstruction are still ongoing and that more information will be released. Eyewitness News will continue to update you with current information as it is released.