YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department has reported that arrests have been made in the Aldi’s Larceny investigation that took place on June 18.

According to police, using the Mohawk Valley Crime Analyst Center (MVCAC) and the department’s Facebook page, the following individuals were identified and charged as the alleged suspects in the Aldi’s larceny investigation.

49-year-old Andrea R. Gonzalez of Utica was arrested for Petit Larceny

25- year-old Jasmine M. Cepeda of Utica was arrested for Petit Larceny

Both were issued appearance tickets for the future and are scheduled to appear in count in the future. The Yorkville Police Department thanked the public and the New York Mills Police Department for their assistance.