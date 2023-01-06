ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced updated traffic patterns for the Buffalo Bills v. New England Patriots game Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Abbott Road:

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will close to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until after the game.

Lots 2, 3, the Camper and the Bus & Limo lots will be accessible from Route 20a.

Lots 4 and 6 will be accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road):

Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a, from Fieldhouse Drive, will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound.

Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Mid County Drive:

Mid County Drive will be closed post-game.

Stadium Lots:

All stadium lots open 9 a.m.

Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The Sheriff suggests all guests review Highmark Stadium maps to locate the best lot to park and which gate to enter.