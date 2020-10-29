Upstate announces new visitor restrictions that will start on Oct. 29

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Community Hospital and Upstate Cancer Center have announced that they will pause visitation beginning on Thursday, Oct. 29.

They said that no visitors will be allowed until further notice.

Limited visitation will be allowed in the following circumstances:

For end-of-life decision making with authorized approval.

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital will allow each pediatric patient to have a total of two parents, guardians or support persons who are 18-years-old or older. Parents/support persons must remain at the bedside and are not allowed to come and go from the facility a child’s hospitalization.

One parent or support person can accompany children 18-years-old or younger for surgery and procedures.

Upstate University Hospital ER’s don’t allow visitors, except in situations involving end-of-life, disabilities or dementia.

Upstate’s Pediatric ER (Downtown) and Golisano After Hours (Community) allows no more than two parent or support persons per child. Support persons must be over the age of 18.

Upstate Cancer Center and outpatient areas don’t allow visitors unless determined by the center or clinic to be essential for the care of the patient or critical case discussions.

Upstate surgery patients should ask their support person to return home whenever possible. Updates will be provided by phone.

