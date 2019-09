SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the 24th season of “The Bachelor” prepares to begin shooting in the coming days, a local woman is hoping to be offered a rose from the latest bachelor: Peter “The Pilot” Weber.

Tammy Ly is a local realtor with Keller Williams.

The show is set to begin filming this Friday with all of the contestants moving into the house on Saturday.

You can watch “The Bachelor” this January on ABC50.