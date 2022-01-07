SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital has made some changes to its visitation policy because of high community spread of COVID-19.

Starting on Friday, January 7, visiting hours will be restricted to 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, only one designated visitor will be allowed for the entirety of the patient’s stay.

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, on the other hand, will allow two designated parents or support persons to stay by the child’s bedside their entire hospital stay.

Upstate Emergency Departments, Golisano Pediatric After Hours Care, and Upstate Cancer Center will also only allow one support person.

Visitors are only allowed for COVID-19 patients during end-of-life circumstances or discharge preparations.

A complete list of visitor restrictions can be found at in the Upstate University Hospital Visitor’s Guide.