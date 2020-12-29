(WSYR-TV) — As the COVID-19 vaccines make their way to Central New York, the battle against the virus continues. NewsChannel 9 spoke with Upstate University Hospital CEO Dr. Robert Corona on Monday about the virus in our region.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID relief package to assist Upstate NY performing arts and entertainment industries
- Despite 5-10 record and 3-game losing streak, Giants still have a shot at NFC East
- Times Square confetti to include New Year’s Eve wishes from thousands of people
- Another Fort Drum soldier and teen charged with the death of Corporal Harris
- Upstate University Hospital preparing for post-holiday surge