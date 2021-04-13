Upward of 150 migrant children are heading to Erie County this week

ERIE COUNTY, P.A. — Upward of 150 migrant children are heading to Erie County, in Pennsylvania this week.

The plan is to house them in a dormitory in Summit Township.

This is the place, a dormitory owned by the Pennsylvania International Academy.

Over the years this facility has been used by students and visiting athletes as housing during their time in Erie.

Now the plan is to house as many as 150 migrant children brought to Erie from the boarder of Mexico.

The Department of Health and Human Services told us that the academy will act as an emergency intake site in the near future and provide shelter for children ages 12 and under with the potential capacity of 648 beds.

The Department of Health and Human Services told us in a statement,

“To support this effort, HHS selected the PIA (Pennsylvania International Academy) property to establish an EIS (Emergency Intake Site) to provide ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) with needed capacity to accept children from CBP (Customs and Boarder Patrol) into it’s care where they can be safely processed, cared for, and either released to a sponsor or transferred to an appropriate ORR shelter for longer-term care. The EIS is intended for use as a temporary measure.”

According to Congressman Mike Kelly, the children will arrive in Erie tomorrow. Kelly told us he was not involved in this decision and said in part,

“I want to know the Biden Administration’s long-term plan for these migrants because communities across country and illegal immigrants.”

According to Kelly, this deal was made between what he called a local member of the community and the Departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, and the Biden Administration.

As we’ve seen along boarder with Mexico, thousands of children have crossed the boarder into the US from Mexico and other countries, in many cases with their parents.

The Biden Administration said that in the past, the ultimate goal is to find family members of the children who are in the US, vet them and then allow the children to live with family once again.

We contacted the Director of Communications at PIA, he said that they are not making any comments at this time and referred us to the owner Glen Renaud who at this time is not responding.