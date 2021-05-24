‘Urgent matter’: Homebound patients waiting on care, shortage of aides across New York State

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) A critical shortage of home health aides across New York is forcing those at home who need care to wait. The Home Care Association of New York says there is an “urgent matter,” and it’s causing hospital beds to fill up.



“The demand for nurses, home health home aides, therapists, and others has really gone up,” says Al Cardillo, President and CEO, Home Care Association of New York State.

Cardillo says for the past year, home health care has faced many challenges. The pandemic has led to roadblocks across the state when it comes to getting homebound people care.

“The ability to train was greatly compromised,” he says.

He says the hands-on training required for new aides during the pandemic had to be limited. Also, home aide’s children out of school, quarantine due to exposure at work, and ill family members all contributed to shorter time worked and getting recruits.

“The need is only going to increase,” says Cardillo.

Gerald Sullivan Junior of Brockport has had three major strokes since he was 19. His right side is mostly paralyzed. Two years ago, he had a serious fall.

“I was found on the floor after like 3 or 4 days. I almost, you know… Passed away,” says Sullivan from his bed.

He’s been waiting six months for care approval, but his insurance cannot find anyone.

“It’s just been… It’s just been terrible,” he says.

Cardillo says without home aides, patients have to stay in hospitals longer, or go back. Beds as we’ve seen fill up during the pandemic.

“So this is really very critical in the state,” he says adding, “Home care has really become a major, pivotal part of the health care system.”

Cardillo did say that he’s urging lawmakers in Albany to move on a plan called ‘Home Care First’ to get patients the care they need. Here is a statement on that included for this article: