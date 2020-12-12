US/Canada border to remain closed through January 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The U.S. borders with both Mexico and Canada will remain closed into the new year.
The announcement came from Acting Homeland Security Secretary, Chad Wolf.
He says the border will remain open only for essential trade and travel. However, it will stay closed for everyone else through January 21.
The border crossings have been closed since mid-March, as New York had its first serious spike in COVID-19 cases and extended month-to-month since then.
