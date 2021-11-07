Used cars must have working airbags if sold by a dealer in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that prohibits used car dealers from selling vehicles at retail without a working airbag. Under this legislation, dealers must certify that the vehicle is equipped with an airbag, as well as an indicator light that shows the airbag is functioning.

This bill is entitled “Anthony Amoros’ Law” after a young man from Rockland who died in a car crash after a car was sold to him without airbags.

“Every New Yorker deserves to be safe on the road and behind the wheel,” said Hochul. “It’s crucial that drivers have the protection of an airbag in case tragedy strikes, which is why this new legislation is so important. I’m honored to sign this bill into law in memory of Anthony Amoros and grateful to his family for their advocacy to honor his memory.”

Currently, there is no requirement that a used vehicle sold by a dealer would need to have a working airbag.