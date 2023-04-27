COOPERSTOWN, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The village of Cooperstown and the Baseball Hall of Fame will be honored by the United States Navy in May when the village has its namesake ship commissioned in New York City.

The Hall of Fame announced the commission on Thursday, April 27.

Announced by the Navy in 2015, the USS Cooperstown will honor the 70 Baseball Hall of Famers who served their country between the Civil War and the Korean War with information and photos of their accomplishments throughout the crew rooms. Replicas of Hall of Fame plaques also adorn the doors of the ship’s staterooms.

The Freedom-class littoral combat ship was launched in January 2020 and was officially delivered to the Navy last September.

Officials with the Hall of Fame participated in the mast-stepping and christening ceremonies while the ship was being built. During the mast-stepping ceremony in 2022, several medallions and a baseball were placed into the base of the mast to promote good luck.

Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and former Yankee manager Joe Torre – whose father and brother also served in World War II, respectively – will be in attendance. Torre will be delivering remarks at the ceremony, while Bench will present the traditional long glass – a nautical telescope – to set the first watch on the ship.

The official commissioning will be held in New York City on Saturday, May 6, when the ship — whose motto is “America’s Away Team” — will join the Navy fleet.