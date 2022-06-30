UTICA, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica released a detailed itinerary, including traffic and parking details for its parade and fireworks events taking place in Proctor Park on July 4th.

Parade: The parade starts on Genesee St. in front of Our Lady of Lourdes Church proceeding northbound on Genesee St. to the Memorial Parkway turning right onto the Memorial Parkway and proceeding eastbound to the Parkway Recreation Center where the parade will end. The parade begins at 10:00 AM and will last for approximately one hour and a half.

A temporary no-parking ban will be set for the parade route from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The parade route will be closed to traffic beginning at 9:00 AM and the associated road closures/detours will last until approximately 1:00 PM.

Special Note: All traffic destined for St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center to include any other entities located on the medical center’s campus should utilize the entrance/exit on Ballantyne Brae.

Party/Fireworks in Proctor Park: The road closures/detours associated with the Party/Fireworks in Proctor Park begin at 5:00 PM. The Party in Proctor Park begins at 7:00 PM and the Fireworks in Proctor Park is tentatively set for 9:30 PM. The Fireworks display will last for approximately 30 minutes. Once the Fireworks display ends, the event will conclude.

The road closures/detours will remain in place until the crowds have dispersed from the general area. Residents can anticipate the road closures/detours to last until approximately 11:00 PM. Residents who live just off Culver Avenue will have to make some changes when parking cars in the roadway so that Emergency Vehicles are able to pass through.

Temporary traffic and parking changes taking place:

Parking on the 1800 blocks of Girard Street, South Street, Gardner Street, and Guelich Street will be limited to parking on the north side of the street therefore you will park facing away from Culver Avenue towards Ontario Street This will assist in clearing out post-event traffic.

Parking on the 1600 block of Lansing Street will be limited to parking on the north side of the street. This will assist in clearing out post-event traffic.

Parking on Ontario Street (from Blandina Street to Rutger Street) will be limited to parking on the west side of the street. Parking on Ontario Street (from Rutger Street to South Street) will be limited to parking on the east side of the street. This will assist in clearing out post-event traffic.

No parking will be allowed on the 1800 block of Rutger St.

A traffic post will be set at the intersection of Rutger Street and Ontario Street diverting all eastbound traffic on Rutger Street north or south of Ontario Street.

The 1900 block of Rutger Street will be barricaded, and no traffic or parking will be allowed.

Culver Avenue will be closed to traffic from Bleecker Street to Rutger Street.

The 1800 blocks of Lansing Street, Blandina Street, and Culver Court will be barricaded, and no parking will be allowed.

Poe Street, Redfield Street, and Ward Street will be closed to local necessary traffic only.

VIP/Vendor/Handicap parking will be allowed bypass and/or Handicap placard only. VIP/Vendor/Handicap parking will be directed to the grassy lots on Ludlow Avenue at Rutger Street. You may access the designated VIP/Vendor/Handicap parking lot via the traffic posts at Culver Avenue and Rutger Street or Culver Avenue and Redfield Street. When exiting this designated parking area, please use Ludlow Avenue to Redfield Street to Culver Avenue.

CENTRO will offer a FREE Shuttle service from Mohawk Valley Community College (Sherman Drive) to Proctor Park beginning at 6:30 PM. The public is encouraged and welcomed to use the Shuttle.

If you have any questions, please contact Utica Police Capt. James Holt Jr. at 315-223-3460.