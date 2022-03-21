UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Food Pantry and City School District are teaming up and assisting the community by running a food drive through April 1st.

“We were expressing that we wanted to get involved as the Utica Teachers’ Association wanted to get more involved in the community, and to show our support because we’ve been receiving so much support ourselves,” said Savannah Leo, Vice President of the Utica Teachers’ Association.

The Utica Teachers’ Association organized this with the help of the food pantry, proving that their care goes beyond the classroom.

“It’s also to show the community that our district not only serves in a capacity of educating our students but also we care very deeply about the community members, about the parents and everybody who lives here,” said Bruce J. Karam, Superintendent of the Utica City School District.

This help will greatly benefit the Utica Food Pantry, which is desperately in need of certain items.

“Any food donations, monetary donations – our huge items like beans, peanut butter, tuna fish are items we really need here,” said Heather Wasielewski, Executive Director of the Utica Food Pantry.