Utica College Football Head Coach says HS football, recruiting is strong despite local programs not playing in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It's no surprise Canadian-born pop star Justin Bieber grew up a fan of Tim Hortons, the seemingly omnipresent cafe and bakeshop. Timbits are his favorite item on the menu.

With that in mind, Bieber and Tim Hortons are partnering to launch a limited-edition line of doughnut holes called "Timbiebs" that will drop at participating American and Canadian locations on Monday, Nov. 29.