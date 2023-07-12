UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Comets, along with the rest of the AHL, unveiled their schedule for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday, July 12.

The Comets will open their season on Friday, October 13 against long-time rival Syracuse at the Adirondack Bank Center, as announced on Tuesday, July 11. It will mark just the third time in team history that the Comets have hosted their season opener, and the first time ever they will start their season against the Crunch. Utica will also play in another season opener on Saturday, October 21, when they will play the Bridgeport Islanders.

In all, the Comets and the Crunch will play 13 times, including three times in a week between December 9 and December 16. The two teams will play in the Comets’ annual Thanksgiving Eve game on November 22, and play at the Upstate Medical University Arena the day after Thanksgiving.

The team will host its annual Veteran’s Day game on November 11 against the Rochester Americans.

The Comets will also have plenty of chances to avenge their North Division semifinal loss to the Toronto Marlies. Utica will face Toronto six times this season, including in their second game of the season at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on October 15.

As for their other North Division opponents, the Comets will face the Laval Rocket and the Belleville Senators eight times, the Cleveland Monsters four, and the Rochester Americans 12 times.

The Comets will also host a home-and-home series with the defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears. The Comets head to the Giant Center on March 2, while the Bears will come to the Adirondack Bank Center on March 15. Utica will face each member of the Atlantic Division once at home and once away, except for the Bridgeport Islanders and the Springfield Thunderbirds, whom they will face four times — twice at home and twice away from home.

The Comets will be on the road for a 10:30 puck drop in Bridgeport on April 2. It is one of two times this season Utica will play before 3:00 PM. This includes a 12:30 start in Cleveland on December 3.

Thanks in part to the IIHF World Championship on April 4th through the 14th, the Comets will go on a 17-day road trip to end the season, resulting in six of their last eight games away from the Adirondack Bank Center. They will finish off the season with two of their last three at home, against the Crunch on April 19 and the Americans on April 21.

The full schedule is at the link here.