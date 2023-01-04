UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was given multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening his family at gunpoint during a domestic dispute that escalated into violence on January 3rd.

Around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at a pre-arranged third-party location regarding a domestic incident that occurred on Mohawk Street. The victim told police that she and her children’s father, 41-year-old Daryl White of Utica, had an argument that allegedly turned violent after their children allegedly attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The victim claimed that as the argument escalated, White first allegedly started to push and threaten the children and then allegedly took out and “placed a handgun against her head and began to rack rounds from the chamber, threatening to kill her.”

Police say that sometime later, the victim and her children were able to escape the home and call 911.

Daryl White of Utica has been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Menacing in the Second Degree

Two Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

An Order of Protection has been issued on behalf of the victim by the courts.