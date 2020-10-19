Utica man arrested for fireworks, untaxed cigarettes

ILION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to state police, Ali N. Al Shugaa, 32, from Utica was arrested last week following an investigation into illegal sales from his smoke shop.

Local police and the state police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on Liberty Smokeland on Central Avenue in Ilion on October 2. Using evidence from the search, authorities made a case against Al Shugaa.

On Tuesday, October 13, they arrested Al Shugaa. He’s charged with:

Possession of over 30,000 untaxed cigarettes

Fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana

Unlawful sale of fireworks

With convictions, these charges could carry as much as eight years, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

