UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Utica man was arrested on Wednesday, May 31 after an investigation into alleged explicit text messages he sent to a child.

According to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, a report was made directly to the center on the morning of Tuesday, May 30 after an explicit text message was sent to a female child less than 17 years of age. An investigation into the incident found that the suspect – 31-year-old Fabian Troutman of Utica – had allegedly sent the message.

Troutman was located at his residence by Oneida County Sheriffs and New York State Parole officers and subsequently arrested on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on one dollar bail. However, the court then held Troutman without bail on a parole violation warrant.

Troutman is expected back in Vernon Town Court on the Child Advocacy Center’s charges at a later date. An order of protection has been issued for the victim and services have been offered by the Child Advocacy Center.