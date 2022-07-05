UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reported that a man has been given multiple felonies after brandishing a shotgun and threatening to shoot people with it during a dispute in Utica on July 3.

According to police, around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at a home on the 900 block of Rutgers Street regarding a report that a man, who would later be identified as, 39-year-old Jermar Jackson of Utica was threatening people with a shotgun.

On the scene, bystanders on the scene directed officers to where they could find Jackson and he was immediately taken into custody. Through their investigation, they learned that Jackson and other unidentified individuals were having a fight when Jackson allegedly went into his vehicle and retrieved the shotgun. When he came back, he then allegedly pointed it directly at them and threatened to shoot them. It was at that point that the police were called and arrived at the scene shortly after.

At the conclusion of their investigation, Jermar Jackson of Utica was arrested and charged with the following: