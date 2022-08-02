UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies after a shooting incident that occurred in Utica on July 31st.

Around 11:15 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of a ‘shots fired’ incident at the intersection of Jason Street and Whitesboro Street. The victims at the scene stated that they were involved in a fight with 27-year-old Richard Hendricks of Utica. As the argument escalated, Hendricks allegedly took out a handgun and fired at them several times. During a search of the area, officers found several spent bullet casings.

Around 5:30 pm on Monday, August 1st, officers with the GIVE Unit and Patrol Division were actively searching for Hendricks when they witnessed a man fitting his description on the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street. Officers tried to stop him, but the man fled, and a foot pursuit ensued, during which officers allegedly noticed a handgun.

Officers were able to end the pursuit a short distance away, taking the suspect into custody without any further incident. Upon doing so they were able to confirm that it was, in fact, Richard Hendricks, and a loaded 9mm handgun was allegedly found in the front area of his pants.

Hendricks was then taken to the Utica Police Department and charged with the following:

July 31st Incident:

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

August 1st Incident:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (previous conviction)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (defaced weapon)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm