UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man has been charged with a series of catalytic converter thefts after an investigation that spanned several months in 2022.

According to police, back in April, a local transportation company reported a series of thefts of catalytic converters and other items of high-value items from vehicles in the area. During the investigation that followed, 57-year-old Jerome Cisson of Utica was allegedly identified as a suspect.

In May of 2022, a warrant was issued for his arrest and on June 3rd he was arrested without incident. He was charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

According to the police, the investigation is still ongoing, and several other individuals have been identified and arrested in relation to these thefts. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.