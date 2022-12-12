UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a Utica man received felony charges after allegedly using a metal pipe to cause over 12K of damage to a vehicle on November 17.

On Thursday, November 17, officers arrived at a residence on the 1100 block of Brinckerhoff Ave to investigate a criminal mischief complaint. On the scene, they learned that a man, who would later be identified as 42-year-old You Re, of Utica, allegedly used a metal pipe to cause extensive damage to a vehicle.

The vehicle was then examined by the officers who found all the windows broken and damage to several body parts of the vehicle.

Due to the estimated value of the damage of over $12,000, the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. On Friday, December 9, You Re was located and taken into custody without incident.

You Re has been charged with the following: