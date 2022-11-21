UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man was found on the ground early Sunday morning having suffered gunshot wounds. The victim died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Utica Police were dispatched to the Garden Apartments on Whitesboro St around 12:15AM. The 911 call was by a person who heard the gunshots from a convenience store a block east of the crime scene and came across the victim when he left the store.

Utica Police have identified the deceased as Kaeron Henderson, 24 years old, of Utica. Police have a suspect and are questioning that person. Their identity has not been released. No charges have yet been filed. The investigation continues.